(CBS Local)- Veteran sports reporters Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm are set to become the first all-female broadcast crew to call an NFL game. The pair will broadcast this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Amazon Prime Video.

In a statement Tuesday, Amazon announced that Kremer and Storm will be broadcasting 11 games for the service this season beginning with Thursday night’s game. According to the press release, Kremer and Storm’s broadcast will be one of three extra audio options that Amazon is offering during the Thursday night broadcasts. The service will also provide a Spanish-language commentary channel and a United Kingdom English-language broadcast team.

Kremer currently serves as the Chief Correspondent for the NFL Network, while Storm fills multiple roles at ESPN including anchoring the network’s flagship program, SportsCenter.

Greg Hart, the Vice President of Prime Video, said in the statement that the company is thrilled to have Storm and Kremer on board to call the games. The duo is the first all-female crew following Beth Mowins, who became just the second female play-by-by announcer to call an NFL game on television last year.

Amazon Prime members will be able to stream all 11 broadcasts online or via the Prime Video app for TVs and mobile devices. The games will also be broadcast on NFL Network.