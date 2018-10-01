30 years ago, Cedric The Entertainer was working at State Farm in St. Louis.

Today, Cedric is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood and has a brand new show on CBS called “The Neighborhood” that premieres tonight at 8pm EST/PST. The Original King Of Comedy stars alongside Max Greenfield in a comedy about a Los Angeles neighborhood that is being gentrified. Cedric is excited to be on America’s Most Watched Network.

“CBS is one of the top networks for situational comedy,” said Cedric in a studio interview with CBS Local. “I had an overall deal with CBS and was developing some shows. This script was already written and it was something they were excited about. We worked together to shape the show to fit my voice and my attitude.”

The concept of certain groups claiming neighborhoods is not a new one. Neighborhoods change over time and that means great things in the eyes of the star and executive producer of CBS’s brand new comedy.

“People definitely used to claim neighborhoods. Think about Harlem or Brooklyn,” said Cedric. “Neighborhoods change and that culture and diversity allows people to come together. You see growth and you see expansion. There’s the opportunity for us to become stronger, better, more unique and more creative by understanding what the other person is about.”

The man legally known as Cedric Kyles made a name for himself with his stand-up comedy and his roles in movies such as “Barbershop” and “Be Cool.” The star of “The Neighborhood” believes that his new show is perfect for today’s culture.

“It seems like the show fits the times. There is a lot of polarization going on with all these divides,” said Cedric. “The old people think the younger people don’t know anything. It’s a great time to do comedy. My character Calvin reminds me of the character in the Barbershop movies.

Inspired by comedy legends Richard Pryor and Carol Burnett, Cedric is now one of the comedians that today’s stars look up to. Ced is honored to be influencing the next generation of great comics.

“There are all these young hustlers like Lil Rel Howery or Jerrod Carmichael that tell me they love seeing me and they love that I’m still doing it. It’s good times out there right now and the energy feels vibrant, it’s inspiring.”

Watch Cedric The Entertainer tonight on “The Neighborhood” about 8pm EST/PST on CBS.