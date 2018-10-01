Ryan Mayer

The Cleveland Browns lost in heartbreaking fashion, 45-42 in overtime, to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The result was even more difficult to swallow because several calls by the officiating crew went against the Browns in the late stages of the game. In reaction to those calls, the Cleveland Police department took to Twitter and let it be know that they’d like a robbery warrant issued for the officiating crew.

Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”. Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018

Now, of course, they can’t actually arrest the officials for robbery, but they weren’t the only ones with visceral reactions to the officiating in the game. The main call that got fans mad was a review of a spot that would have given the Browns a first down and the chance to end the game.

This wasn’t a first down. Try to explain this one, @nfl. pic.twitter.com/DQn9gMCs4f — CS Nation (@_CSNation_) October 1, 2018

After being called on the field as a first down, replay overturned that call forcing a punt. The Raiders proceeded to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion on the next possession. Fox’s own officiating analyst, Dean Blandino, was stunned by the decision.

Reaction of FOX’s Dean Blandino after refs blow another call and make a ridiculous overturn says it all. pic.twitter.com/g4F7VoO4hB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 30, 2018

The call had some Browns fans flashing back to another replay review that didn’t go their way.

Bigger joke of a call? RT for the overturning of today's clear cut first down that would have iced the Browns win. Favorite for the unprecedented overturning of The Finals Game 1 Block/Charge call on Lebron with a minute to go. Still baffled at both. — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) October 1, 2018

@Reflog_18 Cleveland fans have seen referees screwing our team in Oakland before. pic.twitter.com/IYZvWInM6E — Ed (@ed_in_columbus) September 30, 2018

The Browns will look to bounce back this weekend with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town on CBS.