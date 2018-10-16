DAVIS, CA (CBS Sacramento) — Police are investigating a disturbing report that a high-school student made cookies mixed with human remains and gave them to unknowing classmates to eat.

Several students ate the cookies at DaVinci High School that police suspect may have included the ashes of one of the student’s grandparents.

There have been plenty of cases of students bringing pot-laced cookies to school, but cremated remain cookies is a new one.

Police say the cookies in question were sugar cookies that the student brought to campus and handed out to at least nine students.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov says he’s never come across a case like this.

“No, this is a weird one,” he said. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this,” he said.

Police are working to confirm that two high-school students were part of the morbid plan. Once that happens, they’ll have the difficult task of figuring out what crime could be charged.

“This is so unconventional, it would take more research,” he said.

The Davis Joint Union School District issued a statement saying it couldn’t comment on confidential student matters, but that the investigation is ongoing:

This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.

So far, the evidence comes from student testimony. They have not tested the cookies just yet.