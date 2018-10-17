Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Hardy the beagle’s nose is making news for detecting quite a unique item in a piece of luggage. It was a roasted pig’s head discovered in a piece of luggage at the world’s busiest airport.

Hardy is a highly-trained U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Detector dog and he sniffed out the roasted pig’s head in the luggage of a passenger traveling from Ecuador at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Oct. 11.

The 2-pound cooked pig’s head was seized and destroyed by CBP agriculture specialists.

The agency says pork and pork products from other continents are not allowed into the United States in an effort to avoid introducing foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever and other animal diseases.

CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis hailed Hardy’s work as illustrating “the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States.”

Hardy has worked at Atlanta’s airport since 2015, when he finished up U.S. Department of Agriculture training. He’s a rescued beagle and is 6 years old.

