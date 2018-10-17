By Steve Silverman

Here’s our look at the top Daily Fantasy Football players for Week 7, and as we look at the top five players at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end positions, notice that the Kansas City Chiefs are represented at each of them.

The Chiefs are the most dangerous offensive team in football, and even though they dropped a 43-40 decision to the Patriots in Week 6, it was one of their best games of the season.

In addition to Patrick Mahomes, look for Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to have big games against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, FD Proj. – 26.8 points

There is no stopping the Chiefs’ young and super talented quarterback. He was able to engage Tom Brady and the Patriots Sunday night and he didn’t back down for a second. It was a case of the last team to have the ball wins, and that happened to be the Patriots. Look for another explosive game at home against a Cincinnati defense that is hurting following their last-second loss to the Steelers.

2. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. N.Y. Giants – 26.0 points

The Falcons have been largely awful this season – at least in terms of their record and defensive play – but that has nothing to do with Ryan. He has been on point and delivering TD passes with regularity. Ryan has thrown for 307.8 yards per game along with a 14-2 TD-interception ratio. He should have an excellent opportunity to build on those numbers against the Giants.

3. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers – 24.3 points.

The efficiency and consistency of the Los Angeles offense largely rest on Goff’s ability to see the field clearly and make the right decision with the ball. Goff should have no trouble reading the San Francisco defense and making more big plays to the Rams outstanding crew of receivers.

4. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans (London) – 24.0 points

The Chargers found their in Week Six against the Cleveland Browns, and there’s no reason they should slow down at this point in the season. The quarterback has a 15-3 TD-interception ratio, and as long as he is getting support from the running game, he should avoid costly mistakes

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots – 22.8 points

The Patriots have hit their stride offensively, coming off a 43-point effort in their memorable Week 6 win over the Chiefs. After starting the season without many viable weapons, Brady has a couple of big-play makers in Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon. The Bears have a nasty defense, but if they can’t get to Brady with their pressure, the secondary could be vulnerable.

Running backs

1.Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers – 19.9 points

Gurley is the best running back in the game and he is productive every week. He has rushed for 623 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has caught 21 passes for 247 yards and two more touchdowns. Gurley takes quite a bit of enjoyment when it comes to adding to his fantasy figures, so look for a big game against the Niners.

2. Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants at Atlanta Falcons – 19.5 points

Barkley is well on his way to becoming one of the elite players in the NFC, and he combines speed, power, quickness and excellent hands. Barkley should have a huge chance to put great numbers on the board against the Falcons’ weak defense

3. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans (London) – 19.0 points

Gordon had a game to remember against the Browns as he ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He is a dangerous back who has rushed for 466 yards, six rushing touchdowns and has added three more as a receiver.

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins – 18.0 points

The Cowboys appear to be changing their offensive personality as they put 40 points on the board against a tough Jacksonville defense and Elliott remains the Cowboys’ best offensive weapon. Elliott has rushed for 586 yards and has a 5.0 yards per carry average heading into Week 7

5. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 17.0 points

Hunt is a huge part of the Kansas City offense, and he has rushed for 456 yards and four touchdowns, and he has four runs of 20 yards or more. The Bengals could have a difficult time containing him for 60 minutes.

Wide receivers

1.Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 14.8 points

The explosive speed of Hill is one of the biggest offensive factors in the league through the first six weeks of the season. That speed allowed him to score the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter at New England last Sunday night, and he has 34 receptions for 567 yards and six touchdowns along with 11 receptions of 20 yards or more.

2. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. N.Y. Jets – 14.0 points

Thielen is skilled at getting off the line of scrimmage and getting open, and when he gets his hands on the ball he is not going to drop it. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has already targeted Thielen 81 times this season, and he has caught 58-712-4. He may be too skilled for the Jets secondary to stop.

3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs – 13.2 points

Green’s greatest asset is his ability to get free in the secondary and run away from tacklers. He is often at his best when he senses a weakness in the opponent’s defense, and the Chiefs rank 32nd in yards allowed (31st against the pass). Green has caught 33 passes for 494 yards and five TDs, and he should burn the Chiefs.

4. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Atlanta Falcons – 13.0 points

It has been a frustrating season for Beckham and the Giants, as quarterback Eli Manning is too slow at this point in his career to get away from the pass rush. However, the Giants should have a chance to dominate against Atlanta’s dormant defense, and Beckham will have a huge game.

5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. N.Y. Giants – 12.4 points

Jones has been catching a lot of passes from Ryan, but he has not gotten into the end zone this season. He has caught 44 passes for 707 yards, and he should be a key factor against the Giants. However, don’t expect him to get into the end zone.

Tight ends

1.Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots at Chicago Bears – 10.8 points

The good news for Gronkowski is the return of Edelman to the lineup and along with the addition of the uber-talented Gordon. That makes life much easier for Gronkowski. He should be able to go up the seams against the Bears defense.

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers – 10.4 points

Ertz is one of the most talented tight ends in the league, as he excels at getting off the line of scrimmage, runs excellent pass patterns and will not drop the ball. Ertz has caught 48-480-2, and his numbers should only get better from here.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 9.8 points

The Chiefs have the most explosive offense in football, and it’s no surprise if you look at this feature and see all four positions represented. Kelce is one of the most athletic tight ends in the game and his ability to hurdle tacklers and also outleap defenders for the ball make him very dangerous.

4. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. N.Y. Giants – 9.4 points

Hooper is not a big-name player, but he knows how to get open and he will not drop the ball. He has caught 37 passes for 273 yards and two scores, and Ryan should be able to find him against the Giants defense.

5. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys – 8.8 points

Reed leads the Reskins with 225 receiving yards, but he has just one TD to this point. As he becomes more familiar with Alex Smith, all of his receiving figures should increase. He has the ability to hurt the Dallas defense in this game.