(CBSLA/Entertainment Tonight) — Say You’ll Be There! Finally, after years of teases and constant reassurances (mostly from Mel B), the Spice Girls are returning to Spice Up Your Life. The girl group — sans Victoria Beckham — are officially reuniting for a massive summer stadium tour.

ET previously reported that the hit girl group was set to reunite for an eight-show stadium tour in the U.K. next year. And on Monday Dan Wootton of The Sun shared the first image of Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), reunited for their summer stadium tour. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will not be joining the girls on tour.

“This is so exciting!” Emma said on the radio show This Is Heart on Monday morning.

This reunion has been a long time coming. The ladies first teased a reunion in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of their first hit, “Wannabe.” Since that time, they have been frequently reassuring fans that a reunion is happening.

In February, they reunited with Victoria and their former manager Simon Fuller at Geri’s home, and in September, the girl group, sans Victoria, enjoyed a fun FaceTime call.

The last time the group reunited was in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

This Halloween, Mel B hinted, yet again, at a reunion tour, dressing up as Posh herself, and holding a sign that read, “No I am not going on tour.” Her friend dressed up as David Beckham and holding up a sign that read, “Please, please, please, do it for the Spice fans.”