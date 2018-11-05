UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS Local) – A young couple, who had just exchanged vows about 90 minutes before, was killed Saturday in a helicopter crash as they were leaving their wedding in Uvalde, Texas.

Monday afternoon a Texas official said the helicopter carrying newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman, both 24 years old, struck a rural hillside, shattering the aircraft and killing the couple and 76-year-old pilot Gerald Lawrence.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said the department received the call around midnight Saturday about the crash in the northwest part of the county. With the help of various agencies, the department found the site of the crash.

Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Steve Kennedy said the helicopter, a Bell 206B, was carrying Byler and Ackerman to a regional airport where they planned to fly to their honeymoon destination, when it went down about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

“We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers,” the Houstonian said.

Byler’s grandfather William Byler told KTRK the helicopter crash happened at their family ranch.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it is investigating the crash of the two-blade, twin-engine chopper, as well.