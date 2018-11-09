Ryan Mayer

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was the breakout star of fantasy football just a few seasons ago. Since then, things have fallen off for the 26-year-old. It’s not really his fault though. Last season, his year was done after just 11 carries against the Detroit Lions because he broke his wrist. This year, the Cardinals offensive line has been one of the league’s worst in the run game, not giving Johnson many spaces to burst through.

That has led to disappointment for fantasy owners, who were hoping Johnson could come close to his 2016 numbers. While that hasn’t been the case so far, he has a golden opportunity this weekend, when Arizona heads to Arrowhead Stadium for a battle with the Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has been one of the league’s most porous throughout the year and should give Johnson plenty of opportunities to work, making him one of the starts of the week for our friends over at CBSSports.com. As always, you can check out the video above for more from Jamey, Dave and Heath as you get ready for Week 10 in the NFL.

Stream your local games LIVE on CBS All Access across devices. Start your free trial now!

Dave Richard



Start

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Redskins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.6

WR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.8

Sit

RB: Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.7

TE: Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.4

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 19.1

TE: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons @ Cleveland Browns. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.2

Sit

QB: Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears. Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.7

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions. Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.4