NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly posed as an Uber driver, stealing credit and debit cards from the young man he allegedly tricked into getting into his car.

The would-be passenger got into the man’s car earlier this month on East Houston Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

The driver then asked to borrow the passenger’s iPhone to use for directions.

The driver allegedly removed cards from the victim’s wallet, later using a card to charge more than $600 at a New Jersey Walmart where he was photographed.