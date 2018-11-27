GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (CBS Local) — A Christmas wish for a “perfect dog” has already come true for a UPS driver and his family thanks to a chance encounter.

Jason Coronado says he wasn’t planning on getting a dog. While he was delivering packages last month, Ernie, a pit bull-terrier mix living in the Buffalo City Animal Shelter, jumped into his truck.

“I called him up to the truck and he pretty much just hopped up in, and I was like ‘OK, usually dogs aren’t fans of the big brown truck,'” Coronado told WBKW. “He hopped up and just sat there and did not want to leave.”

Ernie eventually did get out and Coronado went on his way, but the encounter got him thinking about bringing Ernie home for good. Coronado says he discussed it with his family and everyone was on board.

While he was delivering packages, Ernie literally jumped into his life and refused to leave the truck. https://t.co/f40ib3PbPP — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) November 27, 2018

“I wanted him to have a good home,” said Coronado.

Ernie now follows Coronado all over the house.

“He likes to sleep and lounge and he likes to eat treats and he’s just a big lap dog,” said Coronado.