Trespasser Caught On Camera Licking DoorbellThis suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell Fired After Apparent MLK Jr. Slur Calls Incident 'Simple Misunderstanding'A TV meteorologist who was fired after being accused of using an on-air racial slur said he simply "jumbled" his words during the broadcast.

Female UFC Fighter Pummels Man Who Tried To Rob HerDefinitely do not mess with Polyana Viana. The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter left a man battered and bruised afer he allegedly tried to rob her in Rio de Janiero.

Federal Workers Going To Work For Lyft, Uber During Government ShutdownThe partial government shutdown is wreaking havoc on the ride-sharing industry, especially in the nation's capital.

2018 Tony Awards: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban Set To Co-Host The Big EventBroadway and music stars Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban will be hosting the 2018 Tony Awards.

Nancy O'Dell Recaps Her Night At The 2019 Golden GlobesNancy O'Dell discusses her biggest surprises and most memorable takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Man Gets Into Drunken Fight With Cashier After Being Served Philly Cheesesteak On Sesame Seed Bun, Authorities SayAuthorities charged Lagana with disorderly intoxication.

911 Dispatcher Takes Call That Her House Is On FireA Virginia 911 dispatcher was on duty Thursday morning when she got a call that her own house was on fire.

Disabled Woman Claims Delta Airlines Tied Her To A WheelchairA woman with multiple sclerosis says Delta employees tied her to a wheelchair after the airline failed to provide the flyer with the appropriate handicapped services

Bag It Up: Dog Poop A Major Environmental Pollutant, Reports FindWhile many areas in the U.S. try to crack down on the littering aspect of not cleaning up after your dog, studies are also finding that dog poop is becoming a major environmental hazard too.