CBS has announced all 12 Celebrity Houseguests who will be appearing on season two of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. This season’s cast includes former NFL superstars, WWE wrestlers, Olympic athletes and even a White House director of communications all vying for a $250,000 grand prize
See below for the full cast list and be sure to tune in on Monday. January 21st at 8:00 PM ET/PT for the first part this season’s two-night premiere, only on CBS.
Jonathan Bennett (37)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Actor/host
Tamar Braxton (41)
Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Kandi Burruss (42)
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Tom Green (47)
Hometown: Ottawa, Canada
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Comedian
Lolo Jones (36)
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star
Kato Kaelin (59)
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor/host
Joey Lawrence (42)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor/producer
Ryan Lochte (34)
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Current City: Gainesville, Fla.
Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming
Dina Lohan (56)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Momager
Natalie Eva Marie (34)
Hometown: Concord, Calif.
Current City: North Tustin, Calif.
Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress
Anthony Scaramucci (55)
Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.
Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.
Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier
Ricky Williams (41)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Former NFL superstar