(CBS LA/CBS Local) While NFL fans in Los Angeles were excited to see not one, but two teams relocate to their city two years ago, the cities where those teams left were, well, not quite as excited.
Now, Los Angeles has its first Super Bowl representative since the Raiders in 1984, after the Rams beat the Saints 26-23 in a controversial NFC Championship Game. The city’s fans are excited and gearing up for the big game, but what about the town and the fans they left behind in St. Louis? Who do those fans root for this year?
The answer would seem easy, you root for the Patriots, because they didn’t leave your town to move out West. But, rooting for the Patriots also means rooting for the team that basically put an end to “The Greatest Show On Turf’s” reign atop the NFL world. The Patriots, as heavy underdogs, beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, a game that has since spawned a whole debate about whether the Patriots taped the Rams walk-through in the days leading up to the game.
Needless to say, there’s not really any love lost for the Patriots in St. Louis either. So, with that in mind, who are folks in St. Louis rooting for? Well, here’s just some of the tweets we found from the past few days from folks in the St. Louis area about their feelings on the game.
If you had any doubt that there’s some raw emotion left in St. Louis over how the Rams left town, click on the tweet below and read the replies. Most fans would simply rather the game just go away.