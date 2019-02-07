



The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will air live this Sunday, February 10th at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, only on CBS. Earlier today CBS and the Recording Academy announced an all-star lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians to serve as presenters for this year’s ceremony.

Presenters at the 61st annual GRAMMYs will include current nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs and Charlie Wilson. Other presenters include Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wilmer Valderrama and South Korean pop sensation BTS.

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check your local listings for more information.