



Instagram users are confused after they reported losing hundreds and in some cases thousands of followers overnight.

Social media influencers took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their shock.

anyone else lose hella followers on IG at once? I lost 32k in seconds… @instagram what’s up with that??? — Princeton Perez (@theoneprinceton) February 13, 2019

What is going on with Instagram? People are saying I have 3.6 million followers, and some are saying 3.8… And I’m loosing followers. WHAT IS GOING ON — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) February 13, 2019

why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 13, 2019

Some suspected a “purge” of spam or bot Instagram accounts.

We're noticing @instagram could be running a purge, anyone lost followers? — Social Blade (@SocialBlade) February 13, 2019

The social media network released a statement acknowledging there was a problem Wednesday morning and they’re working to fix it.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

In November, Instagram said it would “begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.”