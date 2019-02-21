Browns Uniform Redesign Underway For 2020 RevealIn 2015 the Browns were in dire need of a fresh look and after missing on the redesign they aim to score big in 2020 with a modern look that pays homage to the history of the once great franchise.

The Seven Things You Should Know About Minor League Baseball.Ken Carman talks about life in the minors.

World Cup For Dummies: Soccer Lingo You Need To KnowBefore you tie an American Flag to your back and order a pint at your local soccer-friendly bar, you might want to learn a few phrases that will help make your World Cup experience even better.

21 Years Ago Today, Bill Belichick Was Fired By The BrownsThese are the recollections of some of the players and coaches that were a part of Belichick's Browns years, and the members of the media that covered them as well.

NBA Playoff Picture: Western ConferenceAs the NBA Playoff stretch run gets under way, the Warriors hope to fend off the Nuggets and Thunder as they eye another NBA Finals.

'I'm Fixin To Blow It Up': Bathroom Warning Mistaken For Bomb Threat At Home DepotA report of a bomb threat at a Home Depot store in Kansas turned out to be a big misunderstanding.

Wally Szczerbiak: Duke Is A Once-In-A-Generation TeamThe CBS Sports college basketball analyst sees Duke as the favorites to hoist trophy during "One Shining Moment" come March.

Tax Business Refuses To Prepare Joint Return For Gay Couple On Religious GroundsA married couple in Indiana says a local tax filing service refused to prepare their returns because they’re a same-sex couple.

Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In AmericaLooking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!

Aditi Kinkhabwala: As Of Monday, I'm Told The Browns Front Office Still Doesn't Know Joe Thomas' DecisionNFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Browns and what they are doing in free agency.