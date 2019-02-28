



— Two people who fought over crab legs at a dinner buffet are facing misdemeanor charges, according to authorities in Alabama.

Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson said he had just sat down to eat at the Meteor Buffet restaurant Friday when a fight suddenly broke out.

“There’s a woman who’s beating a man. Plates are shattering everywhere Johnson told CBS affiliate WHNT. “It’s not something you typically hear, if you can imagine a fencing match.”

The sound Johnson was hearing was tongs clashing. The diners were eagerly awaiting the next tray of crab legs coming out of the kitchen.

“They had been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10-plus minutes, maybe 15, so when they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share,” Johnson recounted.

Police arrested John Chapman, 71, and Chequita Jenkins, 39. Jenkins was eating at the buffet with her kids.

“Everyone was saying, ‘They cut me in line. She cut me in line. He cut me in line. I was here first,'” Johnson said.

Chapman suffered a cut to his head in the fight. Jenkins was not hurt.

Chapman is facing disorderly conduct, Jenkins is charged with third-degree assault. Both people could end up paying a few hundred dollars in fines, well above the $10.58 per plate charge at Meteor Buffet.

Johnson said after talking with Chapman and Jenkins, they admitted their tempers got the best of them.