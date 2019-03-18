



The bracket has been revealed and we officially have our field of 68 teams vying for the final spot in the One Shining Moment montage come early April. Now, it’s time to plan your schedule around game times for specific matchups.

We’re here to help. Below you’ll find a full list of matchups, game times, and channels for the First Four and the first two days of the tournament. Every single game of the tournament will air live across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV. Of course, for those early afternoon games when you’re probably going to be stuck at work, there’s always the streaming option of NCAA March Madness Live with the ever so handy “boss button”.

Without further ado, here are the times for the first four days of tournament action. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, March 19th

(16) Farleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Prairie View A&M, 6:40 p.m. (truTV)

(11) Belmont vs. (11) Temple, approx. 9:10 p.m. (truTV)

Wednesday, March 20th

(16) North Carolina Central vs. (16) North Dakota State, 6:40 p.m. (truTV)

(11) Arizona State vs. (11) St. John’s, approx. 9:10 p.m. (truTV)

Thursday, March 21st, First Round

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Minnesota, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

(3) LSU vs. (14) Yale, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

(5) Auburn vs. (12) New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont, 2:00 p.m. (TBS)

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bradley, after conclusion of LOU-MIN (CBS)

(6) Maryland vs. (11) Temple/(11) Belmont, after conclusion of LSU-Yale (truTV)

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern, after conclusion of AUB-NMSU (TNT)

(5) Marquette vs. (12) Murray State, after conclusion of FSU-UVM (TBS)

(7) Nevada vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Abilene Christian, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

(6) Villanova vs. (11) St. Mary’s, 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Prairie View A&M, 7:27 p.m. (truTV)

(2) Michigan vs. (15) Montana, after conclusion of NV-FLA (TNT)

(7) Wofford vs. (10) Seton Hall, after conclusion of UK-ACU (CBS)

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Old Dominion, after conclusion of Nova-St. Mary’s (TBS)

(8) Syracuse vs. (9) Baylor, after conclusion of Gonzaga-PVAMU (truTV)

Friday, March 22nd, First Round

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Iowa, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Oklahoma, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

(4) Kansas State vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. (TBS)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Colgate, after conclusion of Cincy-Iowa (CBS)

(1) Virginia vs. (16) Gardner-Webb, after conclusion of Ole Miss-OU (truTV)

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Arizona State/(11) St. John’s, after conclusion of TTU-NKU (TNT)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) Oregon, after conclusion of KSU-UCI (TBS)

(8) Utah State vs. (9) Washington, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

(1) Duke vs. (16) North Carolina Central/(16) NDSU, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia State, 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Liberty, 7:27 p.m. (truTV)

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Iona, after conclusion USU-UW (TNT)

(8) VCU vs. (9) UCF, after conclusion Duke-NCCU/NDSU (CBS)

(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Ohio State, after conclusion UH-GSU (TBS)

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) St. Louis, after conclusion MSU-LU (truTV)