SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS Local) — A popular vlogger, who touts the health benefits of a raw vegan diet, is being slammed on social media after she was caught eating fish at a restaurant.

Yovana Mendoza Ayres, who goes by the name Rawvana on her social media channels, was briefly featured in another vlogger’s video last week with a plate of fish in front of her. Fans noted that she appeared caught off guard and embarrassed when the camera panned over to her.

Rawvana apologized to her viewers in a 33-minute video, saying her decision to incorporate eggs and fish into her diet was an “emergency measure” spurred on by various health problems.

“I’m really, really sorry about the way the news was communicated to you, how you had to find out,” she said. “I know that so many of you, you trust me, you listen to me, and you probably feel deceived and lied to and you’re in your whole right to feel that. And for that I ask forgiveness, I’m human.”

Rawvana has been hosting a vlog for the past six years, touting veganism as the cure-all to many ailments and addictions, including alcoholism, poor sleep and smoking.

She amassed nearly 2 million subscribers on her Spanish YouTube channel, nearly half a million on her English channel and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

In her apology video, Rawvana explained she began to lose her menstrual cycles following a 25-day water fast. She also revealed she was borderline anemic and her hormone levels were pre-menopausal.

Rawvana, who lives in San Diego, said she was advised by a doctor to start incorporating eggs and fish into her diet after she developed digestion issues and was diagnosed with SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth).

Her fans, however, were not too happy with her admission, flooding her confessional video with comments.

“LOL there is nothing wrong eating whatever… the problem is the fraud, the deception, the fake news, the alternative facts… the LIES !!! You are morally bankrupt,” wrote MetaView7.

“Unsubscribed. Not because you aren’t vegan anymore, but because you’re a liar,” Gabrielle Tillmon wrote.

“I always knew there’s was something fishy about this person,” wrote Mujermaravilla3.

Still, others showed support for her health struggles.

“As a health coach, I am proud of you for sharing your journey. Don’t feel guilty about your dietary needs,” Coach Angela wrote. “Veganism is great, plant-based is great, but we all need to listen to our body.”