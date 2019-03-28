



— A brutal beating outside a Florida bar has left a man blind with permanent memory loss and diminished mental capacity, according to investigators.

Daytona Beach police said surveillance video shows a man approaching Derek Tibado, 22, outside the Coyote Ugly Saloon on Jan. 26 around 3 a.m. and sucker punched him in the face before leaving the area. Tibado and his attacker had been arguing over jewelry that Tibado was trying to sell, investigators said.

Tibado’s mother, Deanne Tibado, said the attack left her son blind and his impaired condition has changed the family’s life forever.

“It’s like ’50 First Dates.’ Every time you leave the room and come back in, he’s happy to see you because he doesn’t realize that he just saw you,” she told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV. “Basically all he does is just sit around the house and want to know how old he is, what year it is and if he’s ever going to see.”

Deanne Tibado said the person who punched her son needs to turn himself in.

“If he’s out there, he needs to step up and be a man, and take care of his responsibilities to what he’s done to my kid,” Tibado said.

Officers say the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and a red hat the night of the attack. He left the scene in a dark-colored car.

Daytona Beach Detective Dave Dinardi said investigators need the public’s help to solve this crime.

“At this point, it’s been two months, I’ll take any information that anyone is willing to give,” Dinardi said.