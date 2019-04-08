



‘I am very happy right now!” A simple phrase that details the realization of a lifelong dream for country music artists Dan + Shay following their first ACM Awards wins. Dan + Shay met for the first time in Nashville back in 2012 and now seven years later they are taking home the hardware for “Song of the Year,” “Single of the Year” and “Duo of the Year.” The talented twosome’s 2018 self-titled album peaked at number one on the U.S. Country Music Charts and their smash-hit “Tequila” went 2x Platinum.

