NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Television viewers are in for a lot of new, exciting programs on CBS this fall.

Five new shows are joining the prime-time schedule. From romantic comedy to edge-of-your-seat drama, it’s a season you don’t want to miss.

CBS2’s Alex Denis got a sneak peek at the network’s fall preview.

Three-time Emmy award winner Patricia Heaton is back on CBS after her long run on “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“It really does feel like coming home,” Heaton said Wednesday.

Heaton stars in “Carol’s Second Act.

“It’s about Carol, played by me, whose husband has left, kids are out of the house, so she decides to become a doctor – her lifelong dream, at her age, which is kind of unusual,” Heaton explained.

Another familiar face, Billy Gardell from “Mike & Molly” fame, also makes a return in Bob Hearts Abishola.”

A middle-aged businessman falls for his nurse, while recovering from a heart attack – que the unassuming sweet moments.

“We have found many of those moments. The one where she says my name for the first time,” Gardell said.

“The Unicorn” follows a tight-knit group of friends and family helping a widower, and single dad, get back in the dating scene.

The psychological mystery “Evil” focuses on a psychologist who joins actor Mike Colter, a priest-in-training, and a carpenter as they investigate the church’s unexplained mysteries.

“The show is actually scary sometimes and ever since I filmed it weird (expletive) has been happening to me!” actress Katja Herbers said.

Simone Missick is a newly appointed judge in “All Rise.” She takes on the flawed Los Angeles legal system along with Marg Helenberger.

“We can address all that stuff in the show and have a lot of levity as well,” Helenberger said.

Norah O’Donnell will anchor the CBS Evening News beginning this summer and, returning for a final curtain call, “The Big Bang Theory” wraps its 12-season run with a two-part series finale on May 16.