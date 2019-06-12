



— Nevada has become the first state to ban employers from discriminating against workers for marijuana use, with some exceptions.

Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill No. 132 on Friday, which makes it unlawful for an employer to fail or refuse to hire someone because they tested positive for marijuana on a drug screening test.

There are some exceptions. People trying to become firefighters or emergency medical technicians cannot test positive, as well as those applying for jobs that require the operation of a motor vehicle are not protected by the ban.

Jobs that require federal funding are also exempt because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

The new law will go into effect January 2020.

“As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open for all Nevadans,” Sisolak said in a statement. “That’s why I was proud to sign AB 132 into law, which contains common-sense exceptions for public safety and transportation professionals.”

The legislation is intended to parallel the 2017 legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, said Assemblywoman Dina Neal, a Democrat from Las Vegas who co-sponsored the bill.

“I didn’t want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana,” she said. “That was my purpose.”