Big Brother returns for its 21st season this Tuesday, June 25th, and carries over into Wednesday night, June 26th, at 8:00 PM ET/PT for a special two-night premiere, only on CBS. A brand-new cast of characters will fill the halls of the Big Brother house this season all with their eyes on the $500,000 grand prize. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host and gave an in-depth tour of this season’s house earlier this month.
Get familiar with all of this season’s cast and hear some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the show’s producers by checking out the video above. Tune in and follow along this Tuesday and Wednesday as Big Brother returns for another summer of unforgettable drama, fun and competition. Check your local listings for more information.