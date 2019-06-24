



The United States Women’s National Team won 2-1 against Spain in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in France Monday. A physical, hard-fought match saw the U.S. team advance thanks to a pair of penalty kicks from star forward Megan Rapinoe.

The first penalty was awarded when Tobin Heath was taken down just inside the box in the seventh minute.

Rapinoe puts 🇺🇸 on 🔝 Tobin Heath is awarded the penalty and the captain sends it home. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jOgofUTc4J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

The second penalty was more controversial, with midfielder Rose Lavelle going down in the box after it appeared that she had been caught by the cleat of a Spanish defender. However, when it was reviewed on VAR, it seemed to some fans that the penalty call was a bit harsh. Nonetheless, the call was upheld after review, and the U.S. took advantage, with Rapinoe burying another penalty try. Following the call, U.S. fans weighed in sympathizing with the Spanish side, calling out the officiating for the second penalty.

USA needed that – but that was the softest of penalties. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) June 24, 2019

That's as weak a penalty as you'll see. But that's what Spain gets for screwing us with tariffs all of these years. Actually, not sure what I'm talking about here – but we'll take it, nonetheless. #USWNT — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) June 24, 2019

You can still be a fan of the #USWNT and say that was about as soft a penalty called on the field as you'll see in a game of this magnitude — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) June 24, 2019

She leads the USWNT in assists pic.twitter.com/oTE0X1WAZw — Alaa (@Alaa_Prime98) June 24, 2019

The ref show. We’re all here to cheer on the referee anyway right? Pure farce. Every game in this tournament is becoming an officiating disaster. It’s nightmarish. — Tom Di Benedetto (@Producer_Tom) June 24, 2019

Still, there were some who thought the penalty was the correct call. Regardless, the women advance after a nervy win to face the hosts, France, on Friday in the quarterfinals. France handed the U.S. their only loss of the year back in January, 3-1, in Le Havre. Friday’s match will be played in Parc de Princes in Paris, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.