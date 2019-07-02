



— No one likes to pay for a parking ticket, but what if you could pay the fine with a pack of pencils, binders and notebook paper?

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted June 19 to approve a program that allows people to pay for their parking tickets by donating school supplies instead of money.

Now through July 19, anyone who receives a non-public safety citation will be allowed to pay for their parking ticket with a school supply donation equaling or greater than the value of the fine if they would like to do so.

The supplies taken in by the city will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit associated with the Public Education Foundation.

The donation must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donation is required.

Some of the items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper Towels/Disinfecting Wipes

Card Stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

The month-long program was made possible by a city ordinance passed in July 2016 authorizing the establishment of occasional programs to accept charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.