



— Blue Bell Creameries says it’s working with police to find the young woman who was caught on camera licking the inside a 64-ounce container of Tin Roof-flavored ice cream before putting it back in a grocery store freezer.

The video was posted Saturday by a Twitter user “Optimus Primal,” with the caption, “What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!”

The nine-second video has been viewed more than 10 million times as of Tuesday afternoon. It’s been retweeted more than 27,000 times and liked more than 63,000 times.

It’s not known when or where the incident took place.

“We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms,” Blue Bell said in a statement posted on the homepage of its website. “This type of incident will not be tolerated.”

Many Twitter users called for her to be prosecuted for food tampering. Others wondered why the ice cream wasn’t sealed. But Blue Bell, which is based in Brenham, Texas, says concerned customers should easily notice tampering because their lids are frozen tightly to the carton.

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal,” the company said. “The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”