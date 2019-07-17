



— A man who allegedly hit a store manager with pizza bagels and then slapped an employee at a nearby restaurant is facing multiple charges, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene Sunday afternoon in Springdale, Arkansas.

Officers say Rogers Bridendolph, 49, berated a cashier before stealing a box of Bagel Bites from a Dollar Tree store and pushing the manager out of his way to escape the store, CBS affiliate KFSM reported.

The manager said he followed Bridenolph out of the store, where he hit him in the head with the box, according to an arrest report.

Police: Springdale Man Assaults Employee With Box Of Stolen Bagel Bites https://t.co/MdipfR7In9 via @5news — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) July 16, 2019

Bridenolph then went next door to a Wendy’s restaurant and allegedly slapped a woman inside the restaurant.

Police found Bridenolph a short time later at a nearby First National Bank. The arrest report said Bridendolph struggled with the officers and appeared to be intoxicated.

Bridendolph faces charges of robbery, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the Washington County website.

He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.