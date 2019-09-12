



— Inspired by celebrities such as the Kardashians, more and more women are trying a bizarre new beauty hack to temporarily create a fuller-looking pout.

The cheap alternative to lip fillers involves applying strong adhesive — either lash glue or as some have used, superglue — right above the top lip. Then you pull up your upper lip and press down on the adhesive, creating the illusion of a fuller top lip.

The strange trend reportedly originated on the mobile clip site TikTok before making its way to Twitter, where it has gone viral.

imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident pic.twitter.com/kDD9CqHOr6 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 7, 2019

Despite the growing popularity of the hack, not everyone is on board.

“What if you kiss your bf and your lip is still in his mouth when you pull back,” one person commented.

“imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident,” another wrote.

And Health experts warn against using super-glue on skin.

“Trying to pull apart skin that has been super-glued can cause it to tear,” says the website Healthline. “In rare cases, this type of glue can also cause burns.”