



Two weeks in the books, and every fantasy owner is likely responding to their start to the season in a similar fashion to many NFL teams.

2-0? Feeling good about your chances to make the playoffs and possibly win the league. 1-1? Could be worse, nothing to panic about, you’re right in the middle of the pack, with plenty of time to move up. 0-2? What happened? How did we miscalculate? Are injuries a factor?

No matter what your standing after two weeks, there is still time to turn things around, as long as you’re paying attention to your matchups each week. That is where the guys from Fantasy Football Today come in. Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cumming are here to break down Week 3 and tell you which players you should definitely have in your lineups and which you may want to avoid.

This week, the guys have a surprising team contributing three players to the start/sit watch. The 2-0 Buffalo Bills! Sean McDermott’s team has been dominant defensively, but there are some things to like about the offense this week, particularly since they are going up against the Cincinnati Bengals. See the guys’ list of picks below and hear their reasoning behind each of them in the video at the top of this post. For all of your fantasy football advice needs, you can catch Fantasy Football Today every day beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time live on CBS Sports HQ.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

RB: Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sit

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos @ Green Bay Packers

WR: Josh Gordon, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Heath Cumming

Start

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins

WR: John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sit

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

RB: Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers

WR: Will Fuller, Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers