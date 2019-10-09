



— A teacher who was trying to prevent two high school students from fighting landed in the hospital Monday, school officials in Atlanta said.

The fight at Frederick Douglass High School in northwest Atlanta was captured on video by a fellow student and shared on Instagram, according to WSB. It shows a student pummel the teacher, who is on the ground trying to block his head.

School police said the teacher was trying to prevent the ninth grade student from starting a fight with another student, when the student began to punch the teacher repeatedly in the head.

A Douglass High School teacher was hospitalized after a student attacked him in a classroom yesterday. Getting details now from APS about what happened for a report @ 11pm. pic.twitter.com/m78kEcmqri — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) October 9, 2019

Members of the staff were able to separate the student from the teacher and stop the assault.

The teacher was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. He recovering following his release.

The student was arrested and charged with assault.

Both students involved in the initial altercation will face discipline in line with the Atlanta Public Schools code of student conduct.

“Safety and security of students and staff is a top priority in APS,” Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement.