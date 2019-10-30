



— A five-year-old Nebraska boy with a rare disease will be piloting an innovative Star Wars themed costume this Halloween.

Raylan Taylor of Omaha was born with Joubert Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which impacts his fine motor skills, his mother, Jocelyn Taylor, said.

Raylan uses a wheelchair to get around, which can make costumes and trick-or-treating a difficult task.

“I think it’s easy for kids and parents alike to feel a little bit restricted by what they can do for a costume, especially if they’re in a wheelchair,” Jocelyn Taylor told CBS affiliate KMTV.

Enter Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes, a non-profit that creates Halloween costumes for kids in walkers and wheelchairs.

For Raylan, Walkin’ and Rollin custom built his own X-wing fighter — the same spacecraft flown by Poe Dameron, the best fighter in the Star Wars universe.

Raylan’s fighter jet costume took nearly 150 hours to build. He showed it off on Sunday at a Trunk or Treating event put on by Children’s Respite Care Center to knock down barriers for children with disabilities.

“If you go out on Halloween and you go to the houses, think about going up to just a door. There is going to be stairs that aren’t going to be accessible, there is going to be kind of that separation for the child,” CRCC CEO Anne Constantino said.