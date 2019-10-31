



Australian comedian Celeste Barber will make her comedy special debut on Friday, November 1 when “Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted” hits Showtime.

This has been the busiest time in the comedian’s career as she did 45 shows in six weeks and then taped her special in New York. While Barber is known around the world for her celebrity parody pictures on Instagram, she’s excited to introduce herself to a new audience.

“I’ve been working forever. I’m an overnight sensation 20 years in the making,” said Barber in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I was predominately an actor before I got into comedy in Australia. It was only a few years ago that I started doing stand-up. What I do is more of a one woman show and it’s very funny. I’m really lucky because I went into it with a following from Instagram.”

Barber has over 6 million followers on Instagram and that is because she is constantly entertaining her fans with hilarious parodies of Rihanna or Kylie Jenner photos.

“I started it five years ago and Instagram is so full on and I just started to do my spin on it,” said Barber. “It’s really fun to do. I like the dancing ones and people seem to like those as well. There’s one where Kate Upton gets out a pool and I did it. It was one of the first ones I did.”

Barber’s special hits on many topics such as relationships, social media, and family. Her special took almost two years to put together after she toured around the world.

“I’ve been on the road with this show on and off for about 18 months in Australia, here, the UK, and Europe,” said Barber. “It’s evolved quite a lot into what the special is now and there are a lot visual packages and behind the scenes of my photos. Putting it together was fun.”

“Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted” premieres Friday, November 1 at 9pm EST/PST on Showtime.