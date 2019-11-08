



The union between Bruce Arians and quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t quite been as successful as the Buccaneers had hoped it would be entering the year. The fifth-year QB is completing just 59.3 percent of his passes and is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 12. The turnover problem has been an issue throughout his young career, and it doesn’t appear to have gone away.

But, Winston has also thrown for over 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. That production has led him to be a profitable fantasy QB this year, ranking ninth at the position in terms of points per game at 21.4. Due to that ranking, Winston is the Fantasy Football Today crew’s start of the week at the position. Winston and the Bucs are facing the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

On the flip side, one quarterback that Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings are looking to avoid this week is Minnesota Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins. Cousins has been very good in recent weeks, throwing 13 touchdowns versus just one interception in his last five games. But, this week he faces a Dallas defense that has made life difficult for opposing passers, allowing just over 12 fantasy points per outing. Plus, the game against the Cowboys comes in prime-time, where Cousins’ struggles are well known.

The guys have picks for you at both the running back and wide receiver spots as well, as you can see below. To hear the explanation behind the picks, check out the video at the top of this post. As always, for the most up-to-date fantasy news and advice, you can check out Fantasy Football Today live every day starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns

WR: Davante Parker, Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

Sit

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys

RB: Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers