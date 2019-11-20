



— An injectable male contraceptive which lasts approximately 13 years has successfully completed a clinical trial and could be available to the public within the next seven months, scientists in India say.

The new birth control method involves injecting a polymer, made of a compound called Styrene Maleic Anhydride, into the vas deferens, effectively blocking sperm from leaving the testicles.

“The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects,” Dr. R.S. Sharma, senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research, told the Hindustan Times.

The manufacture, sale and distribution of new medical innovation in India requires approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). That’s expected to take about six to seven months.

The contraceptive is designed as a replacement for surgical vasectomy, which is the only male sterilisation method available in the world. (reports @RamblingBrook)https://t.co/DPlRqb9PYe — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 19, 2019

“It’s the first in the world from India so we have to be extra careful about approval. We are looking at all aspects, especially the good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification that won’t raise any questions about its quality,” said V.G. Somani, the drug controller general of India.

The council said the contraceptive was designed as a replacement to surgical vasectomy.

“Non-surgical procedures are always preferred over surgical procedures because they will be safer and less invasive,” said Dr Anup Kumar, head of urology and renal transplant department, Safdarjung Hospital. “More men are likely to opt for it.”

Researchers in the U.S. have been working on a similar contraceptive, called Vasalgel, but it is still under development.