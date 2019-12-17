



— More than 17 tons of M&M candies spilled onto an interstate ramp Friday after a truck overturned near Knoxville, Tennessee, officials confirmed.

Police said they responded to the tractor-trailer crash on the Interstate 40 east exit ramp to Papermill Drive at around 5:32 a.m, CBS affiliate WVLT reported.

Police believe that the driver swerved to miss hitting something, CNN reported, and then plowed into a ditch and hit a concrete barrier before rolling onto its passenger side.

The truck came to rest after it clipped a second tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

And for the record, the tractor-trailer was carrying M&Ms… pic.twitter.com/wPIJnhReaf — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 13, 2019

Police said the driver of the candy truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mars Wrigley said the tractor-trailer was transporting the candy from a manufacturing plant in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The company says none of the 35,000 pounds of candy will be salvaged.

“Due to our strict quality and food safety protocols, none of the product has been salvaged,” Mars Wrigley spokesperson, Caitlin Kemper, told CNN.