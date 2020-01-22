



— A marathon runner greeted by a “little surprise” as she completed Sunday’s Louisiana Marathon in Baton Rouge didn’t have much time to catch her breath.

Morgan Pittman, 27, was approaching the finish line when she saw her boyfriend, Chase Poche, down on one knee, ready to propose marriage.

“Yes,” Pittman was heard to say as she bent down accept a ring from Poche, CBS affiliate WAFB reported.

WATCH: Heartwarming proposal at Louisiana Marathon finish line captured on video https://t.co/cQHylifYDL — WAFB (@WAFB) January 19, 2020

Other marathon participants and spectators began cheering as the two stood up to embrace and kiss each other.

Pittman posted pictures from the surprise proposal on Facebook, captioning it “BEST. DAY. EVER. I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Pittman had just finished 8th in her division and 327th overall for the 26.2 mile race with a time of 4:01:04.

Overall, 913 runners from all 50 states and 32 countries participated in the marathon.