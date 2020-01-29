



— If you’re behind on your child support payments, you not might be be allowed to hunt or fish in Utah starting next year.

State Rep. Karianne Lisonbee introduced House Bill 197, which would prevent people who haven’t paid their child support from obtaining permits for hunting and fishing in the state of Utah.

Lisonbee told CNN she introduced the bill at the request of the state’s Office of Recovery Services as an enforcement tool to chip away at $404 million in past due child support in the state.

Lisbonee says that 38 percent of Utah families do not receive their current child support.

“Non-custodial support payments to children help fund their health care, shelter, food, and education,” Lisbonee said. “Loss of this support has a profoundly negative impact on children.”

The bill would prohibit anyone who owes $2,500 or more child support from obtaining the legal permits from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

If it passes, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2021.