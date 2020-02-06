



— A 91-year-old man in Alabama who works out three times a week in his denim overalls was recently named “Member of the Month” at his local fitness center.

Lloyd Black and his wife, Mary, joined Anytime Fitness in Semmes, located just northwest of Mobile, about a year ago.

“I realized I was in bad shape,” he told AL.com. “I could not do simple tasks anymore. That’s what motivated me to do it.”

When he started out, Black said he could only spend 10 minutes walking on the treadmill. But over the past year, he has gradually increased to 30 minutes.

The retired school principal and Air Force veteran also does leg presses and uses some of the upper-body machines.

As a result, his strength and balance are better, and he says he can walk farther and more confidently.

“It just improves the way you feel,” Black says.

But why does he wear denim overalls for his workouts?

“I don’t have any hips, and I can’t keep my pants up,” he said before busting out laughing.

The gym’s general manager, Ashley Seaman, shared Black’s selection as “Member of the Month” on the center’s Facebook page on Jan. 13.

“I want people to think, ‘If he can do it, why can’t we?'” she said. “Fitness isn’t about age. It’s about healthy living.”

For anyone considering a new fitness program, Black writes: “Go ahead. Get started.”