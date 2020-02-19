



— A teenager who said he was pulled over by a man impersonating a law enforcement officer said the suspect took his french fries instead of issuing a citation, officials in Oklahoma said.

The 18-year-old told deputies he was driving on Highway 62 in the Woodall area early Saturday morning when a “dark-colored 1990s Oldsmobile or Buick with flashing red and blue lights pulled up behind him,” according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver asked the teen his age and threatened to issue a curfew violation ticket. But instead of issuing a citation, he took the teens’s “recently purchased” french fries.

The unidentified male then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

The suspect was described as about five feet, 10 inches tall, “wearing what appeared to be a law enforcement-style ballistic vest over of his shirt and a law enforcement-style duty belt with a handgun holster.”

The victim flagged down a CCSO deputy in nearby Tahlequah at 1:20 a.m.

If you have any information on the law enforcement impersonator, you’re encouraged contact Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault at 918-456-2583.