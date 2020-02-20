



— A man with “CRIME PAYS” tattooed across his forehead is back behind bars after leading police on a short chase, authorities in Indiana said.

Donald Murray, 38, of Terre Haute was busted Monday morning for the second time in three months for leading officers on a short chase, according to local police.

Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft, the Terre Haute Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo arrested after yet another police pursuit https://t.co/Dt1rfXJJ2K pic.twitter.com/clI3qU4u4s — CBS47 (@CBS47) February 18, 2020

This wasn’t Murray’s first run-in with the law. He was chased by authorities on Nov. 29 for allegedly driving without any lights, crashing into a tree.

Originally held without bail, he was released Jan. 14 on his own recognizance in that case.

Murray is being held on a $15,000 bond stemming from Monday’s chase, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, WTHR reported.