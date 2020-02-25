



— The mother of an Ohio high school student says she didn’t know her son regularly helps a blind woman cross the street until an image of them was shared on social media.

The picture shows Dontarius Caldwell, a 15-year-old freshman at Aiken High School, walking a visually impaired woman across Hamilton Avenue and then across North Bend Road in Cincinnati.

“Just thought man that is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. When they stopped at that corner. I had to take a picture,” Mike Garibay told WXIX.

Garibay shared shared the image Monday on Facebook. He said he learned from the teen’s principal that Dontarius walks the woman across the street three times a week.

Sheena Ferrell said she saw the photo on Monday when a friend of hers shared it on Facebook.

“I was like, ‘that looks like my son!’ and I was like, ‘that is my baby!’ I’m just really proud and excited,” she said.

Ferrell says she had no idea that Caldwell was helping the woman but she wasn’t surprised.

“He’s always willing to help. He’s such a good kid. I just love him so much,” Ferrell said.