



— Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says.

Senate Bill 282, filed Wednesday by Louisville Democrat Morgan McGarvey, would make people who work in Kentucky for a particular employer for at least 30 days within a year, from the commencement of their employment, entitled to paid sick days.

“Employers should realize that it is in their best interest to provide sick workers with time off,” McGarvey said in a statement. “Having a potentially sick employee puts others at risk, and we mustn’t take the health crisis we have on our hands lightly.”

If passed, the measure would require employers to grant 24 hours, or three sick days, to an employee each calendar year.

McGarvey said the bill would encourage people to stay home when they are sick, helping to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We must get out in front of this potential epidemic,” he said.