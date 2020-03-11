



CBS Sports announced Wednesday that they will be partnering up with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to provide coverage of the league’s games throughout the next three seasons.

The media rights package will see 87 games broadcast or streamed across CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS All-Access during the 2020 season. The season opener and championship game will air on CBS, 14 games will air on CBS Sports Network and an additional 71 will be streamed via the subscription based CBS All-Access.

The deal marks the first time in the United States that professional women’s club soccer games will be broadcast on a national scale.

“We are excited to partner with the National Women’s Soccer League, bringing one of the top women’s sports leagues to CBS Sports,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP, Programming, CBS Sports in a press release. “This deal will showcase the strength of CBS’s multi-platform assets across broadcast, cable and digital by bringing marquee games, including the Semifinals and NWSL Championship to CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access. We look forward to using our reach across all our platforms to highlight many of the best soccer players in the world.”

The new deal with the NWSL is part of the network’s commitment to women’s sports, as just last year the network aired 40 live games of coverage of the WNBA.

The season begins on CBS with the Washington Spirit, featuring USWNT members Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh, taking on the OL Reign and 2019 World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 18th. Coverage will culminate with the semifinals airing on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, November 8th followed by the NWSL Championship on CBS on Saturday, November 14th.

The full schedule of CBS games can be found here.