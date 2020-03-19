



— In an effort to aid public social distancing, the National Parks Service is waiving entry fees at parks during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in a news release Wednesday announcing that “entrance fees would be waived at parks that remain open.”

“Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing,” he said.

National Park Service waives entrance fees https://t.co/byfJaUyoWo — WTOC 11 (@WTOC11) March 19, 2020

While the National Park Service has temporarily closed some parks, the vast majority remain fully or partially open.

Outdoor spaces are open to the public, but many facilities are closed.

Visitors are urged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and handwashing while at the parks.