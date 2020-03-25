



If coronavirus concerns have you worrying about the logistics of self-isolating and quarantine—or at least wondering how to stock your pantry, use what’s in it, and keep everything clean—you’re in the right place.

Below, find all our best advice for making sure your kitchen is well-stocked, safe, and a place of comfort, plus CNET’s tips on making the most of working from home, and cleaning your high-touch gadgets. It’s useful information even in the best of times, and we hope it helps ease any anxiety you may be feeling at the moment.

We’re also covering how to support local restaurants when they’re not open for normal business, how to help more community members, and ways to keep yourself (and your kids) occupied and help manage stress.

We’ll continue to update with all our newest tips and info as it becomes available.

You can use the links to jump to a specific section, or keep scrolling to see everything:

What To Stock Up On

What To Cook

What & How To Clean

What Online Delivery Services To Use

What Else You Can Do

