



In an ideal world, today would have been Opening Day for all 30 MLB teams, ringing in a new year of baseball and the start of spring for fans everywhere. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has postponed the Major League Baseball season until mid-May at the earliest.

For those fans that are staying at home dreaming of being out at the ballpark today, MLB has put together a list of each team’s top moment from Opening Day’s past. Over at MLB.com, the team has compiled moments for all 30 teams and included video highlights where they can.

The question now is, do you agree with the MLB.com staff? Take a look below as we have quickly listed the moment for each team. For more detailed explanations, you can check out the full MLB.com article.

American League

Los Angeles Angels: April 1, 2013

Chris Iannetta shines in MLB’s first Interleague opener (2-6 1 HR, game-winning single in 13th)

Houston Astros: March 29, 2018, George Springer (1-4 leadoff HR to open win over Rangers)

Toronto Blue Jays: April 7, 1977

Doug Ault hits first home run in franchise history

Cleveland Indians: April 16, 1940, Bob Feller throws only Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history.

Departing from MLB.com’s list here as Feller’s historic performance was crazy good.

Baltimore Orioles: April 12, 1966, Orioles beat Red Sox on a balk in top of the 13th.

Seattle Mariners: April 6, 2009, Ken Griffey Jr. hits 8th career Opening Day home run tying Frank Robinson for most Opening Day homers in MLB history.

Texas Rangers: April 8, 1978, Richie Zisk hits walk-off homer off of Goose Gossage to lift Rangers over defending champion Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays: March 31, 2003, Carl Crawford caps 9th inning comeback with 3-run homer to beat Red Sox 6-4.

Boston Red Sox: April 7, 1986, Dwight Evans homers on first pitch to open 1986 season, kicking off a year in which the Sox won the AL pennant for the first time since 1975.

Kansas City Royals: April 4, 2004, Carlos Beltran caps off 6-run 9th inning with 2-run homer to lead Royals to 9-7 win over White Sox

Detroit Tigers: April 4, 2005, Dmitri Young homers three times, joining George Bell and Tuffy Rhodes as only Major Leaguers to hit three homers on Opening Day.

Minnesota Twins: April 12, 2010, Twins open Target Field with 5-2 win over Red Sox

Chicago White Sox: April 5, 2010, Mark Buerhle marks his moment in history with no-look flip to first base as part of seven scoreless inning outing.

New York Yankees: April 2, 1996, Derek Jeter makes his Opening Day debut, homering off of Dennis Martinez in 7-1 win over Indians.

National League

Atlanta Braves: April 5, 2010, Jason Heyward homers on first career swing. The Atlanta native made his presence felt early, hitting a 3-run homer off of Carlos Zambrano as the Braves trounced the Cubs 16-5.

Milwaukee Brewers: April 10, 1980, Sixto Lezcano hits 2nd-career Opening Day grand slam in Brewers win over Red Sox.

St. Louis Cardinals: April 2, 1998, Mark McGwire kicks off the summer of ’98 Home Run Race with grand slam.

Chicago Cubs: March 29, 2018, Ian Happ hits homer on first pitch of season, joining Dwight Evans as the only other player to do so.

Arizona Diamondbacks: April 1, 2002, Randy Johnson throws 130 pitch, eight strike out shutout against San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Dodgers: April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson breaks MLB’s color barrier.

San Francisco Giants: April 10, 1962, Willie Mays homers off of Warren Spahn on first pitch he sees.

Miami Marlins: April 5, 1993, The first Opening Day in Marlins history, South Florida finally has its baseball team.

New York Mets: April 9, 1985, Gary Carter hits walk-off homer to beat Giants in Mets debut.

Washington Nationals: March 30, 2008, The newly opened Nationals Park sees Ryan Zimmerman hit a walk-off homer to beat the Braves 3-2.

San Diego Padres: April 8, 2004, Padres open Petco Park and Sean Burroughs hits walk-off single to beat Giants 4-3.

Philadelphia Phillies: April 5, 2010, Roy Halladay sparkles in Phillies debut striking out nine over seven innings in Phils 11-1 win over Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates: April 1, 2011, Pittsburgh native Neil Walker hits grand slam off Ryan Dempster to lead Pirates to 6-3 win over the Cubs at Wrigley.

Cincinnati Reds: April 4, 1974, Pete Rose scores winning run in 11th to lead Reds to 7-6 win.

Colorado Rockies: April 26, 1995, Rockies open Coors Field with 14-inning 11-9 win over Mets thanks to a Dante Bichette 2-run homer

Agree with these moments? Disagree? Take a stroll down memory lane and come up with your own best moments for your franchise this Opening Day.