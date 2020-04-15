



— A tribute to high school seniors who are missing the traditional send-offs due to coronavirus shelter-in-place orders has set off alarm bells from the Better Business Bureau.

People who wanted to show support for this year’s class of graduates of all ages recently began participating in the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge, sharing photos of their senior year with their high school name and graduation year.

But the BBB says scammers can use that information to answer common online security questions.

“All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live,” the BBB warned in blog post on Monday.

Better Business Bureau warns against sharing senior photos on social media https://t.co/rFkziRIdSh — CBS_42 (@CBS_42) April 15, 2020

The BBB cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing on social media during this time of self-quarantine and isolation. Other recent viral personal list posts include all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows.

“What most people forget is that some of these ‘favorite things’ are commonly used passwords or security questions,” the BBB said. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

The BBB urges consumers to follow these tips to stay safe on social media: