COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS Local) — The fiancé of a Colorado woman who died in a car crash is facing both the grief from her sudden passing as well as the threat of a defamation lawsuit from the videographer who was set to capture their wedding.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, of Colorado Springs died in a car crash on Highway 24 near Calhan in February, just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle to wed Justin Montney, 24. The couple signed a non-refundable contract with a Dallas, Texas-based photography company called Copper Stallion Media to take their wedding video and paid them $1,800.

Montney says he knows the contract says no refunds, but he thinks under these circumstances, the company should honor his request.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” he told KRDO.

When Montney’s friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion’s social media pages and on TheKnot.com, a popular wedding planning website.Copper Stallion called the comments a “smear campaign” and responded by threatening to sue Montney for defamation and creating a website to rebut his claims.

“He admits the contract was nonrefundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance. Life is a b*tch, Justin,” the company wrote on the websites, according to the Daily Beast.

Copper Stallion Media did not immediately return KRDO’s request for a comment. The company’s Facebook page appears to have been disabled and its Instagram account was changed to private.